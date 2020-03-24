Former Clayton man wins high honors for teaching law

Stephen E. Sachs, Duke University law professor. (Photo by Megan Morr)

Megan Morr

Former Claytonian Stephen E. Sachs, a law professor at Duke University, has been given high honors from the Federalist Society.Sachs, a 1998 graduate of Clayton High, has been named the winner of the 2020 Joseph Story Award, which recognizes young academics (40 years old and younger) who have shown excellence in legal education.After graduating from Clayton High, Sachs earned a bachelor’s degree from Harvard University, earned another bachelor’s degree as a Rhodes scholar at Oxford University, and then earned his law degree at Yale University.After a stint as a law clerk for U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, Sachs worked in private practice for several years before teaching law at Harvard and the University of Chicago.He joined the faculty at Duke’s law school in 2011 and became a full professor in 2016. There, he teaches civil procedure, conflict of laws and constitutional law.Sachs is the son of Marilyn M. Sachs and Alan A. Sachs, who is a lawyer and arbitrator in St. Louis.

