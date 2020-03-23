🔥Former Chelsea star Joe Cole donates £25,000 to charity supporting NHS staff🔥

Joe Cole has donated £25,000 to a charity supporting NHS staff throughout the country, describing their work in combatting Covid-19 as “unbelievable”.

The rapidly-spreading disease has left its mark across the globe, with a number of countries either engaging in strict social distancing or lockdown.

The sporting world has also been highly impacted, and a number of sporting figures have offered their help.

Both Roman Abramovic and Gary Neville have opened their respective hotels to NHS staff, while Wilfred Zaha and Toby Alderweireld have pledged donations of their own.

Now Cole has announced he has become an ambassador of the charity ‘Heroes’, pledging the hefty sum in support of their work.

On those in the NHS and the charity, the former Chelsea and West Ham midfielder said: “The men and women are really digging in for us at the moment in very, very difficult circumstances.

“Heroes is a fundraiser primarily that will help deliver fresh meals to the workers after they finish their shifts or before they finish their shifts, help with childcare so they can stay at work, psychological help from experts being called into the field, all sorts of things that we the British public can help with.

“I feel like this is a call of our generation. We need to stick together and these people who are doing what they are doing in hospitals up and down the country it is unbelievable.

“By donating or offering your business at some point, everything that can be given will be used on the frontline. If you can give, please [do] and just take a look.”