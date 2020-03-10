Former Central West End massage therapist charged with sexual misconduct, assault

Douglas Boyd, a former massage therapist at Massage Luxe in the city’s Central West End neighborhood, faces charges of sexual misconduct and fourth-degree assault, both misdemeanors.

ST. LOUIS — A former massage therapist with Massage Luxe in the Central West End is accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with a client.Douglas Boyd, 52, of the 1600 block of Locust Street in St. Louis, was charged Friday with sexual misconduct and fourth-degree assault, both misdemeanors.According to charges, a woman reported Oct. 11 that during her massage six days earlier at Massage Luxe, 11 North Euclid Avenue, Boyd massaged up her legs and then came “very close to her genitals, and massaged there.”When she told Boyd he was massaging too high, he stopped, charges said. But Boyd then made an inappropriate comment that prompted the woman to end the massage.The day she went to police, Boyd found her on Facebook and began messaging her with offers of free massages if she’d withdraw her criminal complaint, charges said.Boyd was fired after the woman complained to police, according to the charges.Boyd was released Monday after posting $1,000 bail. He could not be reached Tuesday.A call to Massage Luxe’s headquarters in Fenton was not returned.

The woman was the driver of a car carrying five people, including toddlers, when the gunfire began Thursday.

The restaurant owner said the fire started with frying oil.

Sarah A. Delashmit attended a camp in Texas and received other benefits based on the false claims, prosecutors said Wednesday.

The fall happened Tuesday in the 1000 block of Olive Street. Police say it’s an apparent suicide but one witness said it appears she slipped.

Jeremy J. Garnier was charged Tuesday with making a terrorist threat following the incident a day earlier.

Demarko Sanders, 39, of the 1700 block of Exuma Drive in Ferguson, had been missing since September 2018.

Donté Lorenzo McGary was sentenced Friday to up to 30 years in the shooting death last year of Demetrius L. Stewart.

The woman was the driver of a car carrying five people, including toddlers, when the gunfire began Thursday.

Demarko Sanders, 39, of the 1700 block of Exuma Drive in Ferguson, had been missing since September 2018.

Police arrested 123 people under the St. Louis ordinance against blocking traffic and “failure to disperse,” which the judge found to be unconstitutional.

Douglas Boyd, a former massage therapist at Massage Luxe in the city’s Central West End neighborhood, faces charges of sexual misconduct and fourth-degree assault, both misdemeanors.