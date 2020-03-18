🔥Former Cardiff City man Peter Whittingham in hospital, South Wales Police confirm🔥

Former Cardiff City midfielder Peter Whittingham is in hospital, South Wales Police have confirmed.

The 35-year-old made well over 400 appearances for the Welsh club over a decade between 2007-2017.

In 2013, he helped the Bluebirds win the Championship and earn promotion to the Premier League for the first time in the club’s history. He was named the club’s Player of the Year twice and made the Championship’s PFA Team of the Year on three separate occasions.

He was also part of the squad that reached the finals of the 2007-08 FA Cup and 2011-12 League Cup, where they lost to Portsmouth and Liverpool respectively.

Whittingham began his career with Aston Villa, winning the 2001-02 FA Youth Cup, and had loan spells at Derby County and Burnley before joining Cardiff.

He also made 17 appearances for England’s U21s and was part of the squad for the 2007 U21 European Championships.

He has not played professionally since leaving Blackburn at the end of the 2018 season, when his contract was terminated by mutual consent.