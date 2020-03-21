🔥Former Arsenal boss Unai Emery: I complimented Aaron Ramsey on joining 'big club' Juventus🔥

Former Arsenal boss Unai Emery has revealed that he backed Aaron Ramsey’s decision to join Juventus last summer.

Ramsey was initially frozen out by Emery at the start of last season because of the uncertainty over his future, with his contract running down.

However, the Welshman forced his way back into the side and had established himself one of Emery’s key men by the time he suffered a season-ending hamstring injury in the Europa League win over Napoli.

It was confirmed midway through the campaign that Ramsey would be moving to Juventus on a free transfer at the end of the season, and while Emery says he played no part in allowing the 29-year-old to leave, he feels he made a good choice.

”They were decisions made by the club and the player himself. The player decided to leave and he joined a big club,” Emery told TuttoJuve. “Aaron will be very important for Juventus, as he shares their ambition.

“I complimented him on his choice, because he picked a club where he can win a lot. Juventus is a big team in European and world football.

“After so many years in England, this is a great challenge for him.”