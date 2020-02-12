🔥Forgetting something? Ten last minute Valentine's day gifts for £30 and under🔥
Feburary 14th has rolled around once again – yes, it’s Valentine’s day this week.
Assuage fears of turning up to your date with petrol station flowers by following our last minute gift guide – and it’s all under £30. Score.
Happy Ears Earplugs Discovery Pack, £22
Happy Ears earplugs
Know you’re a sneaky snorer? Put your poor partner out of their misery with these handy fellows.
Rococo Valentine’s Champagne Truffle Box, £27.50
Rococo chocolates
Chic, tasty and traditional. You cannot go wrong.
H&M Satin Pyjamas, £24.99
Feel the sheen in satin pyjamas
For the lady in the street and a princess in the sheets.
Falke Airport Socks, £14
Falke socks
They’re comfy, luxurious and one size fits all.
Lexon Mino Bluetooth Portable Speaker, £30
Pump up the volume with this portable speaker
Designed for setting the mood on the move.
Claus Porto Soap On A Rope, £20
Keep it clean with soap on a rope
Suds your way into their heart and sneakily upgrade their bathroom.
Moleskine Passion Recipe Journal, £27
Perfect for the avid cook
Record your favourite meals and the evenings that accompanied them.
Lost In City Guide, £10
Lisbon, anyone?
Choose a city, do the booking after pay day…
Hay Sip Swirl Reusable Straws, £25
Reduce, reuse.
Suck it real good (sustainably).
Asos Design blanket scarf in orange and black brushed check, £18
Wrap it up
For stealing once you need it, duh.