🔥Forgetting something? Ten last minute Valentine's day gifts for £30 and under🔥

Feburary 14th has rolled around once again – yes, it’s Valentine’s day this week.

Assuage fears of turning up to your date with petrol station flowers by following our last minute gift guide – and it’s all under £30. Score.

Happy Ears Earplugs Discovery Pack, £22 

Happy Ears earplugs

Know you’re a sneaky snorer? Put your poor partner out of their misery with these handy fellows.

Rococo Valentine’s Champagne Truffle Box, £27.50 

Rococo chocolates

Chic, tasty and traditional. You cannot go wrong.  

H&M Satin Pyjamas, £24.99

Feel the sheen in satin pyjamas

For the lady in the street and a princess in the sheets. 

Falke Airport Socks, £14 

Falke socks

They’re comfy, luxurious and one size fits all. 

Lexon Mino Bluetooth Portable Speaker, £30 

Pump up the volume with this portable speaker

Designed for setting the mood on the move.  

Claus Porto Soap On A Rope, £20

Keep it clean with soap on a rope

Suds your way into their heart and sneakily upgrade their bathroom. 

Moleskine Passion Recipe Journal, £27 

Perfect for the avid cook

Record your favourite meals and the evenings that accompanied them. 

Lost In City Guide, £10 

Lisbon, anyone?

Choose a city, do the booking after pay day… 

Hay Sip Swirl Reusable Straws, £25 

Reduce, reuse.

Suck it real good (sustainably). 

Asos Design blanket scarf in orange and black brushed check, £18 

Wrap it up

For stealing once you need it, duh. 

