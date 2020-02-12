🔥Forgetting something? Ten last minute Valentine's day gifts for £30 and under🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Feburary 14th has rolled around once again – yes, it’s Valentine’s day this week.

Assuage fears of turning up to your date with petrol station flowers by following our last minute gift guide – and it’s all under £30. Score.

Happy Ears Earplugs Discovery Pack, £22

Happy Ears earplugs

Know you’re a sneaky snorer? Put your poor partner out of their misery with these handy fellows.

Rococo Valentine’s Champagne Truffle Box, £27.50

Rococo chocolates

Chic, tasty and traditional. You cannot go wrong.

H&M Satin Pyjamas, £24.99

Feel the sheen in satin pyjamas

For the lady in the street and a princess in the sheets.

Falke Airport Socks, £14

Falke socks

They’re comfy, luxurious and one size fits all.

Lexon Mino Bluetooth Portable Speaker, £30

Pump up the volume with this portable speaker

Designed for setting the mood on the move.

Claus Porto Soap On A Rope, £20

Keep it clean with soap on a rope

Suds your way into their heart and sneakily upgrade their bathroom.

Moleskine Passion Recipe Journal, £27

Perfect for the avid cook

Record your favourite meals and the evenings that accompanied them.

Lost In City Guide, £10

Lisbon, anyone?

Choose a city, do the booking after pay day…

Hay Sip Swirl Reusable Straws, £25

Reduce, reuse.

Suck it real good (sustainably).

Asos Design blanket scarf in orange and black brushed check, £18

Wrap it up

For stealing once you need it, duh.