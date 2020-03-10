Foresight Energy files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, joining its parent coal company

Foresight Energy, the St. Louis-based coal producer, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy relief Tuesday, joining its parent coal company in efforts to restructure amid continued industry turbulence.Foresight operates a small number of coal mines in the Illinois Basin.Murray Energy, the large Appalachian coal company that owns a controlling stake in Foresight, entered bankruptcy proceedings last October. At the right time, the move didn’t directly affect Foresight, even though company faced its financial challenges already, like a recently missed interest payment of $24.4 million.Murray’s unfolding bankruptcy proceedings have included additional indicators for Foresight and its own operations in Southern Illinois. Documents released by Murray last month signaled that the business had plans to turn off a Foresight mine in Macoupin County in the initial quarter of the entire year “because of its inability to use profitably and ongoing problems with coal quality.”

