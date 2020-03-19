🔥Ford: Falls after co says to borrow $15.4 bln as coronavirus roils industry🔥

Shares of Ford Motor Co down ~6.2% to $15.8 after the automaker said it would draw down $15.4 bln from two of its existing credit lines, and suspends dividend and 2020 financial forecast

The No. 2 U.S. automaker says it will use additional cash from the borrowings to offset temporary working capital impact due to coronavirus-related production shutdowns and to preserve cash

Ford to borrow total unused amount from a $13.4 bln corporate credit facility and $2 bln from a supplemental credit facility

Ford gets more than 35% of its sales from outside the United States

Shares of bigger rival General Motors Co down 8.2% to $15.4 (Reporting by Rachit Vats)

