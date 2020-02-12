🔥Forbes ranks the most valuable NBA teams🔥

For the first time in professional basketball history, the average National Basketball Association team is worth more than $2 billion.

According to Forbes, the New York Knicks are the league’s most valuable franchise at $4.6 billion. Second on the list — the Los Angeles Lakers at $4.4 billion, followed by the Golden State Warriors at $4.3 billion. Rounding out Forbes’s top 10:Chicago Bulls ($3.2 billion)Boston Celtics ($3.1 billion)Los Angeles Clippers ($2.6 billion)Brooklyn Nets ($2.5 billion)Dallas Mavericks ($2.4 billion)Toronto Raptors ($2.1 billion) Philadelphia 76ers ($2 billion)Renovations completed in 2013 to the Knicks’ home stadium, Madison Square Garden, last year helped boost the team’s value 11%. The Knicks, Warriors and Lakers were also the NBA’s biggest revenue generators, according to Forbes. For 2018-19, the Knicks brought in $472 million, while the Warriors and Lakers generated $440 million and $434 million, respectively.