🔥For You Stage: First ever TikTok live show comes to the London Palladium🔥

Social media meets the stage as TikTok takes over the London Palladium for a new live show.

Some of the video platform’s biggest creators will bring a theatrical performance complete with a live band, games, challenges, comedy sketches and viral dances, presented on a stage made to look like a mobile phone.

Steven McKell, who has nearly two million TikTok followers, will host a cast with more than 30 million followers between them; @itzshauni, @dj_rangster, @surfaceldn, @mermaidgraceofficial, @shanaeandrenae, @Goubtube, @rhia.official are among the stars.

Comedy writer Joe Charman, who rose to fame on TikTok’s predecessor Vine, has written For You Stage, which is named after the For You page on the app, which curates videos to users’ tastes.

Audience members will also be able to take part by submitting their own videos throughout the show.

For You Stage will run on May 24 and 25, with shows at 1:30pm and 5:30pm.

Tickets start at £25 and are on sale now at lwtheatres.co.uk

