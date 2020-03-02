🔥For sale: The luxury yacht that SNC-Lavalin had built for the son of dictator Muammar Gaddafi🔥

The Hokulani, a 46-metre super-yacht built by SNC-Lavalin for Saadi Gaddafi, is now being offered for sale for an undisclosed price.

The Imperial yacht broker, which controls the sale of the Hokulani, boasts the boat’s “accentuated sporty centre line with perfect symmetry and sweeping curves,” and is designed for “an active and passionate yachtsman who enjoys the spotlight.”

It was initially offered to Gaddafi after the Quebec-based engineering firm allegedly bribed Gaddafi’s regime to secure major construction contracts in Libya. The Hokulani contributed in the eventual downfall of SNC-Lavalin’s credibility and Gaddafi’s power.

The yacht is now anchored in the marina of Imperia, located in an Italian town on the Ligurian coast, just an hour drive from Monaco. The luxury boat, which can accommodate 10 guests and seven crew members, is estimated to be worth around $12 million.

The age of the yacht, as well as its history regarding corruption and bribery, were considered in its appraisal. These factors add to its noticeable depreciation, an expert told La Presse.

While SNC-Lavalin’s troubles had a detrimental impact on the Canadian company, the yacht’s original builder, Palmer Johnson, benefitted from the controversy.

The yacht manufacturer, which SNC-Lavalin contracted for the vessel’s construction, acquired the Hokulani after Gaddafi changed his mind and asked for a larger boat. The new agreement promised to deliver a new yacht to Gaddafi, which he would pay in instalments, and allowed Palmer Johnson to pocket $1.5 million upfront, according to La Presse.

However, the new product would never be delivered after Gaddafi would be forced out of power, facing multiple charges related to the fight to keep his father in leadership.

The Hokulani was therefore acquired by Palmer Johnson for $11 million, less than half of its original $25 million selling price.

“They made a deal, they took advantage of it,” testified Riadh Ben Aissa, former SNC-Lavalin vice president.

The unique superyacht

Italian designer Carlo Nuvolari worked with Palmer Johnson on the Gaddafi’s boat, stating that the Hokulani was the first model of a series of specialty yachts to be built in their partnership.

“We have introduced innovations in yacht design, with drooping (design) lines at the rear,” Nuvolari told La Presse. “If you look at these boats, they are like animals ready to pounce, or like very powerful sports cars.”

Yachting is a common activity among the super-rich and there is a market within that community for yachts that combine high performance and flamboyant style, Nuvolari says.

“Yachting is a very traditional environment, but what these people want is not traditional,” says the designer. “The people who buy these products and spend that kind of money, they are not shy.”

As the proposed recipient of the Hokulani, Gaddafi would have likely fulfilled this yachting persona. Although, his name and history is already written all over it.