🔥Football Manager fan sets flare off in bedroom to celebrate Scottish title win amid coronavirus lockdown🔥

Fans around the country are finding different ways to fill the footballing void and replicate the buzz of live football.

Many have turned to Football Manager, with the gaming company recording their highest numbers of players at one time during the early days of the lockdown.

Few, however, have taken their pursuit quite as far as 20-year-old Jamie Towers from Ayr in Scotland.

Taking charge of Hamilton Academical, the club he follows in the real world, and clinching a first league title on the final day of the 2022-23 season, things got a little out of hand.

Towers – who lives with his parents – let off a red flare out of his bedroom window in celebration of the historic victory.

“It was just an on the spot moment,” said Towers. “I was just buzzing as I won the league with Hamilton Accies and I am a fan of them in real life.

“I’ve won the league this year and Scottish Cup last season.

“My dad started laughing. Mum was annoyed at start but started to laugh as well.”

Football Manager have offered fans the chance to stream the simulation game for free until 3pm on April 1 with the country in lockdown.

