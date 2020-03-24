🔥Football Manager 2020 extend free play offer during coronavirus lockdown🔥

The UK is now in lockdown, Britons only able to leave the house for essential shopping or one – and only one – form of exercise a day. But if you think that’s going to stop you from taking Crawley Town to the FA Cup final, think again.

With all real-life football in the UK suspended until April 30 at the earliest, perhaps it’s time to switch to the virtual world and to Football Manager 2020.

Developers Sports Interactive Games announced last week they were to list the game on digital store Steam free of charge for one week only.

However, with such a positive response, they have now extended the free-to-play period by another week.

A statement read: “We are delighted to be able to announce an extension for a further, and final, week. Football Manager 2020 will remain free to play on Steam until 3: 00pm (GMT) on Wednesday April 1st.

“If you took advantage of the initial free week, you don’t need to do a thing. Football Manager 2020 will remain in your Steam library until the free period expires.

“For those who are yet to kickstart their paths to footballing glory, getting access to the game is straightforward. If you already have a Steam account, all you have to do is head to the Football Manager 2020 page and hit the ‘Play Game’ button. The game will move to your library and will be fully playable until the free period ends.”

The offer remains for a limited time only and free access only applies to the PC/Mac game (on Steam), which means it will only be playable free-of-charge until the week has expired.

After that, if you wish to continue playing, you can continue your path to managerial stardom by purchasing the full game from Steam to ensure FM20 stays in your library.

Football Manager 2020: Why bother?

If you were Frank Lampard, how would you have utilised your squad with a transfer ban ensuring a lack of incomings. If you were Mauricio Pochettino, what changes would you have made to ensure Jose Mourinho stayed well, well clear?

Whether granted a £200 million transfer war chest or through searching the free agent market for a bargain, now you can decide.

Once you’ve assembled your team, it’s time for the tactics. Are you more of a Pep Guardiola or a lump it up top 4-4-2 kind of manager? We won’t name names.

​For the FM20 newbies, transition into managerial life will not be easy. Can you possibly match Harry Kane’s ambitions to win titles with only £20m to rebuild your Tottenham squad? Do you criticise a player in public in order to show them who is boss? These are the decisions that count.

Starting in charge of Liverpool or Manchester City may seem ideal, but if you think you’re up for it, try starting without a team and earn your place in the dugout by convincing a chairman to hire you. But don’t be surprised if you don’t last the season.