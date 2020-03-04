🔥Football fan guilty of racially abusing Crystal Palace's Andros Townsend🔥

A football supporter who racially abused Crystal Palace winger Andros Townsend during a match has been convicted of a hate crime.

Everton fan Darren Chadwick, 39, was overheard by a steward shouting abuse at the 28-year-old player, pictured, last August as he took a corner.

He was frogmarched out of his second-row seat at Palace’s Selhurst Park stadium and arrested.

Yesterday Croydon magistrates handed Chadwick a three-year ban from attending football matches and fined him £1,050, plus £625 costs, after convicting him of racially aggravated harassment.

Townsend had recently urged players to “be honest and speak the truth” about racism in football.