🔥Football fan guilty of racially abusing Crystal Palace's Andros Townsend🔥

News
John koli0

A football supporter who racially abused Crystal Palace winger Andros Townsend during a match has been convicted of a hate crime. 

Everton fan Darren Chadwick, 39, was overheard by a steward shouting abuse at the 28-year-old player, pictured, last August as he took a corner.

He was frogmarched out of his second-row seat at Palace’s Selhurst Park stadium and arrested. 

Yesterday Croydon magistrates handed Chadwick a three-year ban from attending football matches and fined him £1,050, plus £625 costs, after convicting him of racially aggravated harassment.

Townsend had recently urged players to “be honest and speak the truth” about racism in football.

