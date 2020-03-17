🔥Football coronavirus fallout Q&A: James Olley answered your questions as sporting calendar grinds to halt🔥

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE Q&A with chief football correspondent James Olley.

The football – and sporting – calendar has been decimated by the coronavirus outbreak as elite-level competitions are postponed or cancelled altogether.

Football clubs across England and Europe face an uncertain future with domestic and continent-wide competition still far from resolved.

Will Liverpool land their first ever title? Does the current top four qualify for the Champions League next season? How about Leeds and West Brom’s promotion push?

Then there is wider financial hit on clubs lower down the pyramid threatening their very existence.

Which so much to discuss, and plenty more to be decided, chief football correspondent James was on hand to answer your questions.

He discussed the postponement of Euro 2020, the difficulties the sport faces with a multitude of events in need of rearranging, the England national team and so much more.

Read your questions and James’s answers below…

Can’t see the Coronavirus in Football LIVE Q&A blog? Click here for the desktop version.