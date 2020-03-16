🔥Football coronavirus fallout LIVE Q&A: James Olley answers your questions as sporting calendar grinds to halt🔥

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE Q&A with chief football correspondent James Olley.

The football – and sporting – calendar has been decimated by the coronavirus outbreak as elite-level competitions are postponed or cancelled altogether.

Football clubs across England and Europe face an uncertain future with domestic and continent-wide competition still definately not resolved.

Will Liverpool land their first ever title? Does the existing top four be eligible for the Champions League next season? Think about Leeds and West Brom’s promotion push?

Then there is wider financial hit on clubs reduce the pyramid threatening their very existence.

Which so much to go over, and more to be decided plenty, chief football correspondent James is readily available to answer your questions.

No question is too small or trivial so submit them via Twitter.

Follow our LIVE Q&A below from 1pm…

Can’t see the Coronavirus in Football LIVE Q&A blog? Just click here for the desktop version.

