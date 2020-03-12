The latest headlines in your inbox

This is the moment two London police officers broke into a burning building to save residents from a fire.

Their heroic actions at the fire in Harrow, north-west London, on March 7 were caught on bodyworn camera.

While waiting for firefighters to arrive, the officers noticed that a number of nearby flats could be affected by the blaze.

With the help of a member of the public, two officers forced their way into the apartments and made sure everyone got out in time.

Some residents and the officers were treated for smoke inhalation.

The fire brigade arrived soon afterwards and put out the fire. Some flats suffered minor fire damage.

Acting Chief Inspector James Noble said: “I am incredibly proud of the actions of these two officers, thanks to their quick-thinking nobody was seriously injured.

Police officers helped rescue residents from the fire (Met Police)

“Their actions demonstrate the commitment our officers have to protecting the members of the public, who, in this case, had no idea there was a fire in the building beneath them, until our officers raised the alarm.

He also thanked the bystander who helped the police after the fire broke out.

Mr Noble added: “Thankfully the officers were not seriously harmed and are back out on duty.”