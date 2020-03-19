🔥Food trucks seek diners as coronavirus pandemic shutters restaurants🔥

People line up to order food from several food trucks during an event at the Jefferson Barracks Veterans Memorial Amphitheater, Monday, June 29, 2015. Photo by Roberto Rodriguez

On Tuesday, the food truck Go Gyro Go served 20 orders at a spot where it usually sells 100 to 150.“There’s just no one left,” owner Ken Hirsch said. “Everybody’s working from home.”In the coronavirus pandemic, food trucks are confronting a crisis different in nature, if not degree, from what brick-and-mortar restaurants are facing.While restaurants are pivoting to delivery, curbside pick-up and takeout to compensate for lost dine-in revenue, food trucks are distancing-friendly walk-up windows in need of an audience.Amy Santhuff-White of Sia’s Italian Ice says the pandemic has struck just as food trucks are emerging from the slow winter season for spring events and customers eager to be outside before the weather turns hot.“All the events started to get canceled,” she said.Sia’s also counted on wholesale business from a local university and school district, among others, to support the business during its lean months. Then the schools closed.“It all just stopped overnight,” Santhuff-White said.Matt Cobaugh, owner of the food truck Steamroller and president of the St. Louis Food Truck Association, noticed the convention and other event cancellations first.Then the customer base at the usual food-truck haunts — Citygarden, Wells Fargo, near Barnes-Jewish Hospital and the Washington University School of Medicine, among others — suddenly dwindled.“(Businesses near) most of those places have told the folks that have the ability to work from home to stay home,” Cobaugh said.