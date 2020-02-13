Food-truck venue 9 Mile Garden announces 30 participating trucks

A rendering of 9 Mile Garden, the food-truck garden to open in the Affton area this spring. Handout photo

9 Mile Garden, the food-truck garden slated to open this spring at 9375 Gravois Road in the Affton area, has announced a lineup of 30 participating food trucks.The 30 trucks include Balkan Treat Box, Seoul Taco, FarmTruk, Guerrilla Street Food, Essentially Fries and Blues Fired Pizza.9 Mile Garden manager partner Brian Hardesty tells Off the Menu the plan is for the garden to host 5 trucks for lunch, 7 trucks for dinner and 9 trucks for special events.Hardesty says he sought to create as diverse a lineup of trucks as he could, and most of the trucks he approached said yes.“I went with the best lineup I could possibly put together,” he says. “I think it’s a pretty good lineup.”Participating trucks pay 9 Mile Garden a membership fee. The trucks will also pay what Hardesty describes as a “very small” percentage of their sales to the garden. In turn, 9 Mile Garden will provide free electricity, so the trucks won’t need to use their generators, as well as trash service.(Guerrilla Street Food, which Hardesty co-owns with Joel Crespo, is one of the participating trucks, but it has no ownership stake in 9 Mile Garden.)While 9 Mile Garden isn’t advertising itself a business incubator, Hardesty says, “it could very well easily be a way for trucks that want to build a name for themselves to come in and see how it works, start a food truck, have it join 9 Mile, and then that could be the only thing they did if they wanted.”The full list of participating food trucks, as announced by 9 Mile Garden: Balkan Treat Box, FarmTruk, Seoul Taco, Guerrilla Street Food, Doggie Mac’s, Sugarfire 64, Essentially Fries, Wok and Roll, the Saucy Iguana, Ukraft, Truckeria del Valle, Burgers STL, Wayno’s, Blues Fired Pizza, Spud Shack, the Crooked Boot, Honest to Goodness, Sedara Sweets, Zia’s on the Hill, Super Smokers, CJ’s Deli, Tastebudz Express, Heavy Smoke BBQ, Fire & Ice Cream Truck, Truck Norris, Scoops & More, Poptimism, Graze, Smokey’s Q, Twisted Tacos.

Sign up for our Go! Sneak Peek e-newsletter, your weekly go-to guide for the weekend’s best entertainment in and around the St. Louis.

A rendering of 9 Mile Garden, the food-truck garden to open in the Affton area this spring. Handout photo