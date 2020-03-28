Food pantries see surge in need, seek donations, volunteers

Ray Bulte places milk jugs in the back of a truck during a drive-by food distribution event in the Pine Lawn community in St. Louis on Monday, March 16, 2020. The event, which is a partnership between the St. Louis Area Food Bank and Operation Food Search, was originally supposed to be a block party event with vendors and demonstrations. Because of the coronavirus outbreak the event was reworked into a drive-through food pick-up where volunteers distribute food into cars as they pull up.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Food service organizations in the St. Louis metropolitan area who deliver to hundreds of food pantries are reporting that demand for food has surged in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Some seek volunteers, all are seeking donations.“You’ve got people coming for food who have never needed to use our services before. This is unlike anything we’ve ever seen,” said Ryan Farmer, spokesman for St. Louis Area Food Bank. “We’ve dealt with natural disasters like tornadoes and floods, but that was in pockets. COVID-19 affects all 26 counties we serve.” Farmer said the food bank is now getting fewer food donations from grocery stores. About 20 of its more than 200 food pantries are temporarily shut down because they relied on volunteers, he said. Volunteer drivers are needed to transport food to the pantries that are still open.In Creve Coeur, the Harvey Kornblum Jewish Food Pantry also put out a call for volunteers on Friday, saying the number of new clients increased in the past week to 30 new families a day.

The pantry has also temporarily shifted to a drive-thru model for food pickups. Farmer said the St. Louis Area Food Bank typically had drive-thrus in rural areas, and is now using drive-thrus in urban areas. Not every organization is asking for volunteers. Operation Food Search, based in Overland and serving 15 counties in Missouri and 15 in Illinois, suspended volunteers because of coronavirus community spreading concerns, and it is relying on staff, according to its executive director, Kristen Wild.“People who would normally teach cooking classes or delegate volunteer services are now the ones packing up the food,” said Wild. “We have an incredibly motivated staff who are doing all they can with what we are facing.” Wild said people could donate food or money. More information can be found at its website. Volunteers for the St. Louis Area Food Bank and those in need of food can visit its website.Volunteers for Harvey Kornblum Jewish Food Pantry can contact volunteer coordinator Jeremy Goldberg at 314-513-1679 or [email protected]

