🔥Food For London Now: £550,000 raised in just 72 hours to help feed vulnerable in the capital🔥

More than £550,000 has poured into our Food For London Now appeal for The Felix Project in the 72 hours since its launch, amid signs that hunger is starting to take hold among some elderly and homeless Londoners and those vulnerable to Covid-19 who are self-isolating.

On Friday, Evening Standard proprietor Evgeny Lebedev put in a shift delivering produce from The Felix Project to Compassion London, a start-up cooking 1,000 meals a day for NHS staff and the homeless.

Compassion London’s founder Leon Aarts told the Standard: “We have been getting messages from people saying, ‘could you supply me with one or two meals, I haven’t eaten in three days’. We’ve also had cancer patients with no nearby relatives to rely on who are too afraid to leave their homes and feeling hungry and vulnerable.”

While Mr Lebedev was unloading 300kg of salmon, chicken and fresh fruit and vegetables, Dr Harshini Pindolia arrived to collect 40 meals from Compassion London for her medical colleagues. She said: “I’m working between Guy’s and St Thomas’ and Northwick Park hospitals. These meals are delicious and they are for when my colleagues come off their shift.

“I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone at The Felix Project for feeding the NHS staff at this difficult time.”

On Friday we announced that London’s 33 boroughs have agreed to form community hubs in each local authority to distribute surplus produce to feed the vulnerable as part of a hugely ambitious pan-London plan.

In the meantime, as The Felix Project awaited their formation, expected to begin this week, it continued to do what it does best — supply fresh surplus food to Londoners most in need.

Mr Lebedev said: “I arrived for the afternoon shift at the Felix depot in Park Royal and the place was buzzing. The depot had already filled up and emptied out three times in the course of the day. It’s a very impressive, slick operation.

“But it’s when you actually get out and deliver the produce that you meet inspirational people like Leon and Dr Pindolia. It’s then that it really hits you that what we are raising money for is making a massive difference. And that it’s potentially life-changing.”

Mr Aarts, 54, a chef and philanthropist, set up his Compassion London food kitchen as an emergency response to Covid-19, just as he set up a food kitchen in the Jungle camp in Calais during the 2015 refugee crisis. “Ten days ago I awoke with this clear idea,” he said. “I thought, all these chefs with no work, all these people with no food, let’s get cooking. So I teamed up with Abigail Simon to use the kitchen that her Yum Yum Food Company normally uses to cook for nursery schools, found six chefs to volunteer and called The Felix Project to supply us.

“Today we will cook 1,000 nutritious meals — Asian salmon salad, chicken noodles, chilli con carne, chicken dahl and a vegetarian tagine — and half of it will go to NHS staff at Northwick Park Hospital and Great Ormond Street Hospital and the other half to the homeless who are being put up at hotels.

Teamwork: from far right, Evening Standard proprietor Evgeny Lebedev, Mark Curtin, CEO of Felix, Dr Harshini Pindolia and Leon Aarts (Hannah Harley Young)

“It’s quite an operation, but without Felix, who supply 70 per cent of our produce, we couldn’t do it.”

Over the weekend, Londoners rallied behind our appeal with donations of £200,000, taking the total amount raised to £550,000, including the £350,0000 we announced on Friday from the Evening Standard Dispossessed Fund.

New donations include:

£75,000 from the Eranda Rothschild Foundation and the Quintessentially Foundation

£40,000 from the Ocado Foundation

£25,000 from meal-kit company Hello Fresh

and an undisclosed, substantial amount from Temasek, the investment holding company owned by the government of Singapore.

It also includes more than £14,000 generously donated from over 300 members of the public on our Virginmoneygiving page. Celebrities who retweeted our appeal include Emma Watson, Rob Brydon, Jimmy Carr, Rita Ora, Eddie Izzard and David Walliams.

Benoit Valentin, senior managing director of Temasek in Europe, said: “This appeal is the right intervention at the right time. Our staff volunteer with The Felix Project and it is inspiring for us to see the Standard, Felix and local communities coming together to rise to the challenge of our lifetime.”

Sarah Emerson, from the Ocado Foundation, said: “We couldn’t be prouder to donate to the Standard’s appeal. The Felix Project, which Ocado has supplied from day one, have stepped up to the plate, working through the London Alliance to reach every person in desperate need.”

Sam Day, of Hello Fresh, who supply Felix with surplus food said: “Getting food to those who need it most is now more important than ever. We will be matching the Evening Standard’s reader donations with up to £25,000 to support this vital cause.”

Donate at virginmoneygiving.com/fund/FoodforLondonNOW

Our appeal in a nutshell

WHAT ARE WE DOING? We have launched Food For London Now, an appeal to fund the delivery of food to poor, elderly and vulnerable Londoners who are unable to afford food or are confined to home and at high risk of losing their lives from catching the coronavirus. Monies raised go to our appeal partner, The Felix Project, London’s biggest food surplus distributor, which is part of a co-ordinated food distribution effort taking place across London. The appeal is under the auspices of the Evening Standard Dispossessed Fund and run by the London Community Foundation, which manages the Fund.

HOW DOES THE SCHEME WORK? The London Food Alliance has been set up by the Felix Project together with the capital’s two other largest food surplus distributors —FareShare and City Harvest — to pick up nutritious surplus food from suppliers and deliver it in bulk to community hubs in each borough

HOW WILL FOOD GET TO PEOPLE? Each borough will create hubs to receive the surplus food, divide it into food parcels and deliver them to the doorstep of vulnerable Londoners

WHO WILL GET FOOD? Boroughs are in touch with local charities, foodbanks and community centres as well as the government to ascertain who is most vulnerable and in need

HOW HAVE THE FOOD REDISTRIBUTORS DIVIDED UP LONDON? Felix is responsible for co-ordinating surplus supply across 14 boroughs, FareShare 12 and City Harvest 7. Actual deliveries to boroughs could be made by any of the three providers, based on what is most efficient on the day.