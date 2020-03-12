Fog yielding to rain, thunderstorms across St. Louis

Motorists drive by way of a blanket fog on Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Tower Grove Park. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

A foggy morning was yielding to rain and springlike storms across St. Louis oOn Thursday louis.)Showers and thunderstorms were likely over the area with a higher around 63, the National Weather Service said. The opportunity for precipitation was 90 percent with winds from the southeast. The rain could continue in to the evening, with a 30 percent opportunity for scattered showers and mostly cloudy skies and a minimal of 39.By Friday, the forecast needed partly sunny skies and a higher in the reduced 50s. Rain moves in again on Friday night and into early Saturday with a minimal around 38. It will not warm-up much on Saturday, with a 90 percent opportunity for rain and a higher of only 43 degrees. That could have already been a dreary day for St. Patrick’s Day parades, which have already been called off due to coronavirus.

