Focus St. Louis names winner of 2020 leadership award

Otis Williams, executive director of the St. Louis Development Corp., has been named by Focus St. Louis as the winner of its 2020 Leadership Award.Williams joined the St. Louis Development Corp. in 1998 and has been the executive director since 2013.

Otis Williams is the executive director of the St. Louis Development Corp. Photo by Erik M. Lunsford elunsford@post-dispatch.com

Before joining SLDC, Williams served more than 29 years in the Army Corps of Engineers and retired with the rank of colonel.The award is given to individuals “who demonstrate committed leadership, generate a meaningful impact in the community and encourage strong community engagement in others.”Williams will get his laurels at the organization’s annual “What’s Right with the Region” celebration on May 7 at The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Boulevard in St. Louis.

