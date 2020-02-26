🔥Flying food: JustEat is trialling Thai takeways and ice cream drone deliveries in Dublin🔥

Of all the futuristic technology that claims it will change our lives, drone deliveries are up there with one that might actually have an impact.

By delivering parcels by air instead of the road, drone delivery could ease congestion and reduce pollution, as well as make deliveries more efficient.

But, it’s taking a while to fully take off. Amazon first delivered a Prime package by air in Cambridgeshire back in 2016, whilst Google’s parent company Alphabet launched the world’s first food drone delivery service in Australia last April.

Whilst we wait for the regulation to catch up in London – there are no-fly rules which prevent drones within 150 metres of densely packed buildings for instance – Dublin appears to be leading the way. Irish drone delivery company Manna is launching a new commercial pilot at the University College Dublin, which will see JustEat food deliveries made by drone.

Students and staff at the university, approximately 30,000 people, will be able to order Ben & Jerry’s ice cream or food from Camile Thai via JustEat and have it delivered by drone as part of the pilot which starts in March. When booking a delivery in the app, there will be a drone icon which the customer can select. They will then go to the designated pick-up-point to meet the delivery. Once the drone arrives, it will descend 15 meters and lower the food on a biodegradable linen thread.

Manna says that from the second the package leaves the vendor, it will take a mere three minutes to arrive at the customer. Now that’s fast food.

MD of JustEat Ireland, Amanda Roche-Kelly, said the trial will “transform the business of food delivery as we know it.”

“This coming together of two complementary services will greatly improve the delivery experience for our customers and further adds to the countless ways we connect people with food, everywhere,” she added.

The Manna drone that will be delivering JustEat orders in Dublin (Manna )

Manna has been working with the Irish Aviation Authority to guide its work over the past three years to get to this stage. The company hopes that in the future it will be able to expand its partnership from online food order companies to restaurants and dark kitchens – a term used for when food for delivery is prepared at separate premises rather than a restaurant – across the globe.

Manna CEO and founder Bobby Healy added: “I am extremely proud of the team and what we have built. It’s clear that drone delivery provides a faster, cleaner, safer, cheaper and higher quality alternative to road-based delivery. We are excited about how that will improve the road.”