🔥Flybe owners left licking their wounds after airline's collapse🔥

Flybe shareholders including Virgin Atlantic were on Thursday left nursing heavy losses after pumping £135 million into the airline which collapsed today.

Virgin, logistics group Stobart and private equity group Cyrus Capital formed Connect Airways to buy the airline in a rescue deal last year. They claim to have invested more than £135 million to keep the airline flying.

Stobart, which owns 30% of the business, today alerted the stock market that it would have to write off the £50.3 million it invested, comprising cash and assets it put into the venture.

Virgin, also with 30%, invested about £60 million, while Cyrus, with 40%, is thought to have put up the rest.

Stobart added that it will see a “short-term impact” at its London Southend airport. It has around 150,000 people using Flybe there annually, and had hoped that would jump to 500,000 passengers when Flybe started to operate 10 routes from the airport in spring.

Stobart said: “Despite the best efforts of all, not least the Flybe people, the impact of Covid-19 on Flybe’s trading means that the consortium can no longer commit to continued financial support.”

Flybe failed this morning putting 2400 jobs at risk. The demise came just two months after it narrowly avoided going under, thanks to the Government deferring its air passenger duty bill.

But Flybe continued to struggle with currency headwinds, softer customer demand and the coronavirus outbreak.

The Government, criticised by other airlines over reports it was set to bail out Flybe with taxpayer-funded loans, said: “We are working closely with industry to minimise any disruption to routes operated by Flybe.”

A spokesman for British Airways parent IAG said: “Flybe has not been financially viable for many years. If its wealthy shareholders didn’t wish to fund its survival, it would have been preposterous for the Government to do so.”

EY is handling the administration and will be seeking buyers for its takeoff and landing slots at airports.

They will not be able to sell its most valuable slots, which are at Heathrow, because they are leased from BA as part of an antitrust deal following BA’s takeover of BMI.

They will now be reallocated by the independent slot co-ordinator Airport Coordination Limited.

EY will also be seeking to raise money from the sale of Flybe’s 74 planes, which are a mixture of leased and owned.