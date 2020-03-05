🔥Flybe collapses after airline's struggles made worse by coronavirus outbreak🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Flybe has collapsed, putting thousands of jobs and the future of a number of regional airports at risk.

The airline, one of Britain’s largest, it entered administration just after 3am on Thursday.

All flights were grounded as the business ceased trading “with immediate effect”.

Passengers travelling on the night of the announcement told how their flights were cancelled are diverted.

The firm’s future had been thrown into doubt after being hit by a slump in bookings since the outbreak of coronavirus.

Crisis talks were held throughout Wednesday to try to secure a rescue package, but no deal was agreed.

An annoucement on Flybe’s website, which went down briefly on Wednesday night, read: “All flights have been grounded and the UK business has ceased trading with immediate effect.”

It warned customers who planned to travel with the airline on Thursday not to travel to airports unless another flight with a different airline had been arranged.

Ahead of the announcement, ITV journalist Peter Smith tweeted: “Has FlyBe just ceased operating in front of my eyes?

“Waiting to board a FlyBe flight to Birmingham and all of their flights have just been cancelled.

“Advice from staff is FlyBe ‘definitely will not be flying out tomorrow either.’”

The airline was saved from collapse earlier this year but has been unable to obtain finance from the Government.

It has a major presence at UK airports and flies the most UK domestic routes between airports outside London.

