🔥Flybe administration LIVE: Passengers told not to travel to airports as rail operators offer free tickets to those stranded🔥

Flybe passengers are being told not to travel to airports after the airline collapsed into administration.

Some rail operators are offering those who were due to fly with the carrier free travel – although it has not yet been confirmed if all train companies will be taking part.

All Flybe flights and those operated by sister airline Stobart Air have been cancelled, and the Civil Aviation Authority has not been instructed by the government to rescue stranded passengers.

Europe’s largest regional airline ceased operations following financial troubles compounded by the coronavirus outbreak, putting 2,000 jobs at risk.

Karen Dee, chief executive of the Airport Operators Association, said: Flybe played a critical and unique role in the UK aviation system, supporting the development of the regions by providing essential connectivity that no other airline or other mode of transport offered.Its domestic and international network also helped to unlock the tourism potential of those regions.There was a crucial role for Government to safeguard vital domestic connectivity. The announcements in January of a review into Air Passenger Duty and regional air connectivity were seen as a sign that the Government understood the vital importance of regional connectivity and the damaging impact of APD.It is extremely disappointing that, just a few weeks on, the promised urgent action has not led to a workable solution and that the reviews have made no progress.The Government now needs to urgently step up to the plate to help UK regions recover from this major blow.The economic and social value of regional aviation connectivity is impossible to over-estimate, with thousands of jobs in every UK region relying directly or indirectly on their local airports and their route networks.

Here’s the latest from Avanti West Coast.