🔥Flustered Boris Johnson refuses to commit to changing his baby's nappies when challenged on This Morning🔥

The Prime Minister appeared flustered as he refused to commit to changing his baby’s nappies when asked if would during an interview on This Morning.

Boris Johnson was asked if he would be taking fatherly responsibility for his latest child after facing questions about the government’s response to the coronavirus.

The PM announced last week that he and partner Carrie Symonds were engaged and that she was pregnant.

Mr Johnson has at least four other children.

Carrie Symonds announced the news of the engagement and pregnancy on Instagram (Carrie Symonds)

Appearing on ITV’s This Morning, host Holly Willoughby told the Prime Minister: “We can’t let you go without saying congratulations.”

Mr Johnson admitted he was “very excited”, but did not add anything else, prompting co-host Phillip Schofield to ask: “Is that it?”

When Schofield then asked: “How good are you at changing nappies? Will you change nappies?”, the Prime Minister appeared flustered before eventually saying: “I expect so.”

He would not answer when asked how the rest of his family are taking the news, and when Schofield questioned him on his reticence to discuss his personal life, saying: “All family life is happening in Downing Street and you won’t talk about it,” Mr Johnson replied: “Very sensibly.”

He added: “I’ve spent an awfully long time deliberately not going on about it, for the very good reason that there are people that I love that I don’t want to put in the debate and that’s the reason.”

On the nappy question, he said: “That was a very tricky one, there was nowhere to go on that one.”

Over the weekend, Ms Symonds told her followers on Instagram she felt “incredibly blessed”.

She said she and Mr Johnson got engaged at the end of last year, “and we’ve got a baby hatching early summer”.

Mr Johnson, 55, and Miss Symonds, 31, made history as the first unmarried couple to officially live together in Downing Street when they moved in last year.

The new arrival will be the third baby born to a serving prime minister in recent history.