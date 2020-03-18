🔥Floyd Mayweather pays emotional tribute to uncle and trainer Roger who died at 58🔥

Former world champion and legendary boxing trainer Roger Mayweather has died at 58.

Mayweather won world titles at super featherweight and super lightweight during a 72-fight career before turning to training, helping mould nephew Floyd into a modern-day great.

Roger Mayweather coached Floyd for 34 of his 50 professional fights as the latter evolved into perhaps the best pound-for-pound fighter of his generation under his uncle’s guidance.

The passing of Roger comes a week after the death of Josie Harris, the mother of three of Floyd’s children.

“My uncle was one of the most important people in my life inside and outside of the ring,’ Floyd Mayweather said in a statement.

“Roger was a great champion and one of the best trainers in boxing.

“Unfortunately, his health was failing him for several years and now he can finally rest in peace. ‘Roger meant the world to me, my father Floyd Sr., my uncle Jeff, everyone in and around the Mayweather Boxing Gym and the entire boxing world.

“It is a terrible loss for all of us. We are thankful for all the love and well-wishes we have already received as word travelled about Roger’s passing. ‘It helps me to see that he was able to touch so many people through his life in boxing, because he gave so much to the sport, which was his first and longtime love.”