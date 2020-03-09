🔥Floyd Mayweather declares interest in buying Newcastle as rumours of Mike Ashley exit go quiet🔥

Floyd Mayweather has offered Newcastle fans a takeover lifeline, registering his interest in buying a major share of the club.

The 43-year-old five-weight world champion appeared at Newcastle’s O2 City Hall on Saturday to hold a Q&A with fans as part of his ‘Evening with Floyd Mayweather’ tour.

Mayweather has flirted with the idea of purchasing Newcastle United in the past, revealing his intentions during his visit to the city.

As posted on TMZ, moderator Steve Wraith reminded Mayweather of his previous comments, saying: “The last time you were in Newcastle it was reported that you were very, very interested in buying Newcastle United.”

Mayweather, who earned a reported £300m for his fight against Conor McGregor in 2017, added fuel to the fire with his response.

Mayweather stopped McGregor in 2017 after a fiery build-up (via Getty Images)

“In the US we call it soccer, but the Newcastle football team is an unbelievable team, a hell of a team,” he said.

“If the people want me to buy the Newcastle team, let me know!”

Current owner Mike Ashley has a rather turbulent relationship with the fans and was reportedly close to ending his 13-year spell in charge in January.

Saudi Arabia’s Sovereign Wealth Fund were in talks to buy the club but the noise has somewhat quietened of late.

Newcastle sit 13th in the Premier League table, also through to the FA Cup quarter-finals where they will face Manchester City.