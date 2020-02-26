Florissant man shot to death inside car in north St. Louis

A Florissant man was shot dead Tuesday night in north St. Louis.Mack A. Hamilton, 30, was found dead inside a car about 11:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 4400 block of North 19th Street. The scene is in the city’s College Hill neighborhood.He had been shot several times, police said.Police said they don’t know who killed Hamilton. He lived in the 1100 block of Hallwood Drive in Florissant.

2020 St. Louis area homicide map: Click the top left corner of the map to see a list of homicides by date. Then, click the date for a summary of what happened.

Type of killing

Shooting

Unspecified Homicide

Police Shooting

Justified Homicide

Child Abuse

Vehicular Homicide

Suspicious Death

Stabbing

Arson

Asphyxiation

Beating

