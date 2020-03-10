Florissant man found guilty of molesting girl

CLAYTON — A jury has found a 49-year-old man guilty of repeatedly molesting a young girl over a five-year period.James Eisman was convicted March 4 of statutory sodomy and child molestation. Prosecutors said at his trial last week that he was a “father figure” to the victim who would spend the night at his house.Eisman, of Florissant, stood trial on charges of molesting the girl from January 2012 to December 2017 when she was younger than 15 years old. Sentencing for Eisman is set for May 1 before Circuit Judge Richard Stewart.

