🔥Florida senator Marco Rubio mocked for 'Marshall law' typo as he urges people to stop spreading 'fake news'🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A US senator has been mocked online after incorrectly referring to Martial law as “Marshall law” while slamming those he claimed are spreading misinformation about coronavirus.

Marco Rubio, the representative for Florida, took to Twitter on Monday in an attempt to clear up rumours the state would be enforcing Martial law following the restrictions it imposed as part of anti-coronavirus measures.

Mr Rubio wrote: “Please stop spreading stupid rumors about marshall law. COMPLETELY FALSE.

“We will continue to see closings & restrictions on hours of non-essential businesses in certain cities & states. But that is NOT marshall law.”

Martial law involves a Government ordering civil rule be replaced with the military, a measure some nations have brought in during times of war or emergency.

However, “Marshall Law” is the name of a player character from the original video game series Tekken.

Marshall can also be a variant of the word ‘Marshal’ often used in the US to describe and officer.

For others it reminded them of Marshall Mathers, American rapper Eminem.

When some saw #MarshallLaw was trending on Twitter they jumped to the conclusion that it was the name of Eminem’s new album.

The artist was forced to deny the claims, having become caught up in Mr Rubio’s own generated coronavirus rumour.

The misspelling did not go unnoticed by the politician’s followers, many of whom ridiculed him for the mistake.

Following the furore about his error, the Republican apologised claiming the inaccuracy was a “typo”.

However, in his apology he spelt the word wrong again, writing: “I meant to type stupid rumors about marital law not marshall law.” This time writing “marital” instead of “Martial”.

Coronavirus cases across the US have now reached over 4,490, jumping more than 1,000 from Sunday, with 87 deaths.

Florida has 160 confirmed cases of Covid-19.