🔥Florida officials call on all travelers returning from overseas to isolate for two weeks🔥

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – All travelers returning to Florida from travel to any other country should self-quarantine themselves for 14 days amid the coronavirus outbreak, state health officials said in a statement on their website on Monday.

“The Florida Department of Health is advising all individuals who have traveled internationally to self-isolate for 14 days following their date of return to the United States,” the Florida Department of Health wrote.

Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

