🔥Florida law faces scrutiny after child involuntarily sent to mental health facility🔥

A Florida law has come under national scrutiny after a 6-year-old girl was involuntarily committed to a mental health facility after an incident at school. The Baker Act allows authorities to force a psychiatric evaluation on anyone considered to be a danger to themselves or others, but the girl’s mother says her child’s two-day internment did more harm than good. Manuel Bojorquez spoke to Nadia Falk’s mother about the impact the law had on her daughter.