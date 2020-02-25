Flooding meant fewer visitors to Missouri state parks in 2019

Hartsburg – A sign at the Hartsburg trailhead of the Katy Trail State Park warns the pedestrian and bicycle trail is closed ahead because of the Missouri River flooding on June 3, 2019.

Kurt Erickson

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri state parks visitation fell 12% last year, and officials say flooding is the primary reason for the dip.For the first time since 2015, total visitation fell below 20 million, to 18.5 million, according to figures released last month by Missouri State Parks.“Flooding is the big one,” David Kelly, deputy director of state parks operations, said when asked the reason for the decline. “We had 100 miles of the Katy Trail under water at one point; we had several parks affected by the Missouri River.” At Castlewood State Park in St. Louis County, a bloated Meramec River led to a 20% decline in visitation, from 739,000 two years ago to 593,000 last year.On the western side of the state, at Lewis and Clark State Park in Buchanan County, visitation plummeted year-over-year, from 145,436 to 13,166.At Big Lake State Park in northwest Missouri, visitation sank nearly 100%, from 213,948 two years ago to 3,915 last year.Attendance at Echo Bluff State Park, near the Current River in Shannon County, fell 27%. Sales of camp sites and lodging units remained stable. The park opened in 2016 and carried a $52 million price tag.Kelly said there was some spring flooding at the park, and also a park superintendent change, which may have led to gaps in monitoring attendance.He said peoples’ perception of the flooding risk may have also played a role in the overall decline.“The perception of flooding will sometimes keep folks away,” Kelly said.He said that because the state parks system doesn’t charge an entrance fee, visitation figures are only estimates, which are based in part on “road counters” — the rubber ropes that stretch across the pavement at the entrances to parks.Kelly said the state parks division has focused more on hard measures of attendance in recent years.Despite flooding, Missouri State Parks sold 307,000 camping units last year, just a 2% decrease from 2018, when the state sold 315,000 units.Lodging unit sales dropped 5%, from 50,000 in 2018 to 47,600 last year.There were some attendance bright spots.Lake of the Ozarks State Park attendance increased 16%; Montauk State Park attendance increased 5%.Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park visitation was stable, decreasing from 280,000 two years ago to 276,000 last year. There was a 4% increase in camping unit sales.Spending by state parks visitors supports 14,535 jobs, and delivers a positive economic benefit to rural parts of the state, according to a 2012 economic impact study.In June, when miles of the cross-state Katy Trail were underwater, flooding upended travel plans and scrambled business models for companies that cater to trail users.“It was pretty much the worst Memorial Day ever,” said Jamie Ciszek, manager of Augusta Brew Haus, a trailside pub on the western edge of St. Charles County where bikers often stop for a drink and a burger as they traverse the crushed-gravel path.

