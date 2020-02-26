🔥Flood defences breached in Worcestershire town after days of holding out against rising River Severn🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Flood defences have finally been breached in the Worcestershire town of Bewdley after holding out for days against the rising levels of the River Severn.

The emporary barriers, which were erected in the wake of Storm Dennis, gave way to the rising waters late on Tuesday night.

Locals have been warned of the overtopping and emergency workers battled overnight to try and limit the damage.

Photos taken at Beale’s Corner in the riverside town show flood water pouring over the top of the barriers and swamping the surrounding area.

It comes as forecasters warned low-lying areas on the Severn are to be hit by more severe flooding on Wednesday.

This could spark the over-topping of defences in Ironbridge, Shropshire.

Ongoing flooding is also forecast over the next few days, with England having seen more than 200 per cent of its average February rainfall.

The river at Bewdley was on Wednesday expected to come close to its highest recorded level, which was 5.56m in November 2000.

Flooding in the town of Bewdley in Worcestershire after the River Severn burst its banks (PA)

The Met Office has warned of further showers across the UK today, followed by even more rainfall on Thursday and Friday.

Forecaster John Griffiths said between 5mm to 10mm could fall on the River Severn’s source, the Welsh hills, throughout Wednesday.

Other parts of the UK could see up to 2mm, he added.

He said temperatures are likely to “hover around freezing” in the morning, with the west of England and the Midlands experiencing the most frequent showers.

A yellow weather warning for ice has been issued until 10am on Wednesday for Northern Ireland, west Scotland, Wales and large swathes of England.

A further 5mm to 10mm of rain is forecast for most areas on Thursday, increasing to 10mm to 20mm in a 24-hour period between Friday and Saturday morning across catchment areas in Wales, Cumbria and Yorkshire, Mr Griffiths said.

The Environment Agency has warned flooding is possible on the rivers Wye, Ouse and Trent, with other areas at risk from localised flooding caused by heavy rainfall expected on Friday.

It comes as homes were evacuated on Tuesday after the River Aire burst its banks in Snaith, in East Yorkshire.

As of 10.30pm, two severe “danger to life” flood warnings had been issued for the Shropshire towns of Shrewsbury and Ironbridge.

The Environment Agency said there is a “potential for the Ironbridge [flood] barrier to overtop”.

A further 101 flood warnings, meaning that flooding is expected, and 147 flood alerts, meaning that flooding is possible, are also in place across the country.