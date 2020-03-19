🔥Fleur East: 'I was relieved to leave Syco – I was put on the shelf for a long time'🔥

Fleur East has said it’s a “relief” to be able to be herself in her music again after being “put on the shelf” by her former label, Syco.

The 32-year-old first signed with Simon Cowell’s record company after placing second on The X Factor in 2014.

However, despite the success of lead single Sax and her debut album Love, Sax and Flashbacks, she was dropped from the label in 2017.

East, who shot up in popularity again after finishing fourth in 2018’s I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! is now releasing a follow-up album independently.

She’s back: East is releasing her latest album independently (Platinum East)

Speaking exclusively to the Evening Standard, she said of her time with Syco: “I felt like for ages I was just waiting to hear what was going to happen to me. I felt like I was put on the shelf for a long time.

“I was always quite outspoken, so I just marched into the manager’s office and asked what was going on. I said if you’re not releasing music with me, you just need to let me go, please.

“I kind of asked to be let go, which sounds kind of crazy, but that’s what happened. It was a relief, to be honest.”

East added she was thankful to Syco for allowing the process of her leaving the label to be straightforward.

Simon Cowell smooches with Lauren Silverman at America’s Got Talent

“They were really supportive,” she said. “I didn’t have to go through a legal battle with them, they let me just take my music and go. They were quite respectful and I was lucky that I didn’t have any drama.

“You’ve got to be comfortable enough to speak up, a lot of artists don’t. What I find fascinating in this industry, when I talk to other artists, I realise we’re all in the same boat. We’re all just trying to be heard, it doesn’t matter what position we’re in.”

With her second album Fearless being released through her own label, Platinum East, the singer is now excited to have complete control over her new music.

“It’s more fun [to have creative control],” she said. “I remember when I was at Syco, asking to be involved in a lot of the process, and I remember that being quite surprising to a lot of the people because people tend to assume when you’re on such a big label, as an artist you sit back and let it all happen. But I was never ever like that.

“This time round, I’m involved in all of it. It’s an amazing feeling because this is really your baby as you get to actually see how it all works.”

Fleur East’s second album Fearless is out Friday, March 20