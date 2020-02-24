🔥Flesh and Blood: Nobody is perfect in this perfectly written tale of unhappy families🔥

However old you are, you never stop being the child of your parents, or at least not while they’re still alive.

This is amply demonstrated in ITV’s gripping new four-part family drama, Flesh and Blood, about the tensions that break out between three adult siblings and their recently widowed mother when she announces she has a new boyfriend.

We know there’s going to be serious trouble from the start, as the opening scene shows paramedics taking a body away from a beach at night, surrounded by flashing police lights. But we don’t know who it is, whether they’re alive or dead, or what exactly has happened.

Tonight, and for the next three nights, as the story begins to spool back in time, we learn that Vivien (Francesca Annis) lives in an idyllically situated house on the East Sussex coast. Her husband died eighteen months ago and now she has met Mark, a retired doctor (Stephen Rea).

She invites her children, NHS Trust boss Helen (Claudie Blakley), personal trainer Jake (Russell Tovey) and PA to a property developer Natalie (Lydia Leonard) to lunch, to break the news to them and surprise, surprise, they are not best pleased, especially when Mark turns up earlier than expected bearing a bottle of wine, a bouquet of flowers and oozing public displays of affection.

The children are at first incredulous, then indignant and suspicious, not helped when Vivien, exasperated, later tells them that their father was “no angel”.

It turns out that their own lives are far from flawless too. Helen has made enemies at work because of having had to make redundancies, while her stoner, stay-at-home husband feels too emasculated to have sex with her; Jake is in debt because of his gambling addiction and his wife has left him, while Natalie is having an affair with her married boss, who keeps promising, and failing, to leave his extremely suspicious wife. So, each of their lives is in some way mired in betrayal.

Then there’s Vivien’s next door neighbour, Mary (Imelda Staunton): ruddy-cheeked and bright-eyed; helpful, dependable and loving on the outside, but inside, embittered and lonely, and secretly jealous of Vivien’s life.

“I’ve always kept myself to myself”, she tells the detective (David Bamber) at one point, while a flashback shows her taking Vivien’s parcel from the postman for safekeeping, only to steam it open to find out what’s inside.

When Vivien suddenly collapses and needs bed rest, Mark moves in to look after her, and everyone’s hackles rise. But are the children genuinely concerned, or do they fear they will be disinherited? Is Mark, with his little stash of tranquillisers, genuinely caring or seriously creepy? And what has Mary really been up to, hiding things and curtain twitching for all those years?

This is top-notch TV, thanks to a perfectly judged script from Sarah Williams, excellent performances from the entire cast, which also includes Vincent Regan, Sharon Small and Keir Charles, and the many beautiful shots of the coastline around Norman’s Bay beach.

