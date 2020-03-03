Fleabag is probably the leading nominees as of this year’s Royal Television Society (RTS) awards, receiving three nods for the acclaimed second season critically.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is nominated for both Comedy Performance (Female) and Writer (Comedy), as the show is competing for Scripted Comedy.

Chernobyl, Derry Sex and Girls Education are among other popular shows recognised in the nominations.

Jared Harris is nominated for Best Actor (Male) alongside Top Boy’s Michael Ward and The Virtues’ Stephen Graham, while Derry Girls’ Saoirse-Monica Jackson joins Waller-Bridge in the Comedy Performance (Female) category.

Derry Girls has received a small number of nominations (Channel 4 / Adam Lawrence)

Motherland’s Diane Morgan, Gentleman Jack’s Suranne Sex and Jones Education star Ncuti Gatwa are also nominated in acting categories.

BBC Three, Of the entire year gong channel 5 and Sky Atlantic come in the running for the channel.

Historical drama Chernobyl is up for a mini-series award, while Fleabag and Derry Girls will compete in the scripted comedy and female comedy performance categories also.

Tv shows in 2020

Nominated for the presenter award are Fred Brathwaite of A BRAND NEW Guide To Florence With Fab 5 Freddy, Hometown: A Killing’s Mobeen Azhar and Vicky McClure, who starred inside our Dementia Choir With Vicky McClure.

In the breakthrough award category, Aisling Bea, Tanya Moodie and Tim Renkow are nominated because of this real way Up, Jerk and motherland respectively.

Casualty, Coronation Street and EastEnders will go face to face for the soap and continuing drama award.

The nominees were announced in central London by BBC broadcaster Samira Ahmed.

The RTS awards ceremony will need put on March 17 in central London.

With additional reporting by Press Association.