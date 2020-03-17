🔥Fleabag and Derry Girls lead winners as Royal Television Awards take place behind closed doors🔥

The Royal Television Society Awards took place without an audience on Tuesday night as London braced for the coronavirus pandemic to worsen.
The RTS made the unprecedented decision to hold its annual event without any guests, or winners, streaming the host Paul Merton announcing the shows and stars who had triumphed.
Among them were Fleabag, which walked away with Best Scripted Comedy and Best Writer for its star Phoebe Waller-Bridge.
The writer and actress was beaten in the Best Female Comedy Performance category though, with the accolade going to Derry Girls’ Saorise Monica Jackson.
(A host but no guests: The RTS Awards powered through (Royal Television Society Awards)
The inaugural series of Drag Race UK was also a winner along with actor Stephen Graham and comedian London Hughes.
See the full winners list below…
Actor (Female): Tamara Lawrance – The Long Song
Actor (Male): Stephen Graham – The Virtues
Arts: Bros: After The Screaming Stops
Breakthrough Award: Tanya Moodie – Motherland
Children’s Programme: Zog
Comedy Performance (Female): Saoirse-Monica Jackson – Derry Girls
Comedy Performance (Male) Ncuti Gatwa – Sex Education
Sex Education 2: In Pictures
Daytime Programme: The Repair Shop
Documentary Series: The Choir: Our School By The Tower
Drama Series: Gentleman Jack
Entertainment: RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
Entertainment Performance: London Hughes Don’t Hate The Playaz
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Queens – In Pictures
Formatted Popular Factual: The British Tribe Next Door
History: Jade: The Reality Star Who Changed Britain
Live Event: Stormzy At Glastonbury 2019
Mini-Series: The Long Song
Presenter: Mobeen Azhar Hometown: A Killing
Science and Natural History: The Parkinson’s Drug Trial: A Miracle Cure? (BBC Two)
Scripted Comedy: Fleabag
Single Documentary: War in the Blood
Hair Is Everything – Fleabag Series 2 clip
Single Drama: The Left Behind
Soap and Continuing Drama: Casualty
Sports Presenter, Commentator or Pundit: Alex Scott 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup
Sports Programme: ICC Cricket World Cup Final
Writer (Comedy): Phoebe Waller-Bridge Fleabag
Writer (Drama): Craig Mazin – Chernobyl
Judges’ Award: Jane Featherstone (Founder and Chief Executive, Sister Pictures)