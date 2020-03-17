🔥Fleabag and Derry Girls lead winners as Royal Television Awards take place behind closed doors🔥

The Royal Television Society Awards took place without an audience on Tuesday night as London braced for the coronavirus pandemic to worsen.

The RTS made the unprecedented decision to hold its annual event without any guests, or winners, streaming the host Paul Merton announcing the shows and stars who had triumphed.

Among them were Fleabag, which walked away with Best Scripted Comedy and Best Writer for its star Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

The writer and actress was beaten in the Best Female Comedy Performance category though, with the accolade going to Derry Girls’ Saorise Monica Jackson.

(A host but no guests: The RTS Awards powered through (Royal Television Society Awards)

The inaugural series of Drag Race UK was also a winner along with actor Stephen Graham and comedian London Hughes.

See the full winners list below…

Actor (Female): Tamara Lawrance – The Long Song

Actor (Male): Stephen Graham – The Virtues

Arts: Bros: After The Screaming Stops

Breakthrough Award: Tanya Moodie – Motherland

Children’s Programme: Zog

Comedy Performance (Female): Saoirse-Monica Jackson – Derry Girls

Comedy Performance (Male) Ncuti Gatwa – Sex Education

Sex Education 2: In Pictures

Daytime Programme: The Repair Shop

Documentary Series: The Choir: Our School By The Tower

Drama Series: Gentleman Jack

Entertainment: RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

Entertainment Performance: London Hughes Don’t Hate The Playaz

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Queens – In Pictures

Formatted Popular Factual: The British Tribe Next Door

History: Jade: The Reality Star Who Changed Britain

Live Event: Stormzy At Glastonbury 2019

Mini-Series: The Long Song

Presenter: Mobeen Azhar Hometown: A Killing

Science and Natural History: The Parkinson’s Drug Trial: A Miracle Cure? (BBC Two)

Scripted Comedy: Fleabag

Single Documentary: War in the Blood

Hair Is Everything – Fleabag Series 2 clip

Single Drama: The Left Behind

Soap and Continuing Drama: Casualty

Sports Presenter, Commentator or Pundit: Alex Scott 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup

Sports Programme: ICC Cricket World Cup Final

Writer (Comedy): Phoebe Waller-Bridge Fleabag

Writer (Drama): Craig Mazin – Chernobyl

Judges’ Award: Jane Featherstone (Founder and Chief Executive, Sister Pictures)