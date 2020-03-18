🔥Flat for rent with access to the secret garden in Notting Hill film🔥

A one-bedroom apartment has been listed for sale, with access to the private garden made famous by Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts in the film Notting Hill.

A Notting Hill flat for rent — and other famous pads

A flat with private access to Rosmead Garden, where Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts’s characters canoodled in the romantic comedy film Notting Hill (1999), is available to rent.

The one-bedroom flat in Elgin Crescent has other high-profile links— Boris Johnson lived in the crescent as a boy.

His mother Charlotte, an artist, had a top-floor apartment there and her glittering client list included Joanna Lumley and Jilly Cooper.

Such luminaries would visit to have their portraits painted, while the Eton schoolboy and future prime minister played cricket with his siblings in the hallway.

Wilfords has the apartment on its books for £650 per week.