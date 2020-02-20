🔥Flashbulb! The best parties in the capital from this week🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

SPEAK EASY, Mayfair

Platform Presents Poetry Gala

What could top a terribly sophisticated evening of readings at the Platform Presents Poetry Gala? Only a top-notch after-party at Isabel, of course. Fuelled by Veuve Clicquot, Rhys Ifans, Dianna Agron and Alice Eve scoffed quails’ eggs, divulged Hollywood secrets and shimmied the night away.

GYM CLASS, Mayfair

Gymkhana opening

Much-missed Mayfair favourite, Michelin-starred Gymkhana is back in the game after closing its doors last year due to fire. The nexus of the glam foodie/fashion crowd including Stanley Tucci, Lara Stone and Isaac Carew gathered to admire the swish refurb and indulge in plates of Bengali salmon tikka and prawn gassi.

TUNE IN, Brixton

NME Awards 2020 – In pictures

This year’s NME Awards at the O2 Academy saw FKA twigs and The 1975’s Matt Healy make it official, Taylor Swift canoodling with beau Joe Alwyn, while Robyn and Charli XCX were as inseparable as ever — all before trotting off to the after-party at The Standard hotel.