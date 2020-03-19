🔥Flashbulb! The best parties from London this week🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

I’M EVERY WOMAN, Mayfair

Annabel’s brunch

Annabel’s welcomed some of the best-connected women in the capital for a power-brunch with a difference, in celebration of International Women’s Day. Salma Hayek took to the stage alongside Vanessa Redgrave, who gave a stirring speech on female liberation, while Sabrina Elba gave a moving address about the challenges facing women in developing countries.

PLAYING TO THE GALLERY, Charing Cross

Portrait Dinner

At the National Portrait Gallery’s annual Portrait Dinner, life imitated art: a private view of the Cecil Beaton’s Bright Young Things exhibition drew the brightest talent of 2020, from Christopher Kane to Laura Burlington. Over dinner (and plenty of Bird in Hand wine) Gwendoline Christie chatted to one of Beaton’s former boyfriends, who had the table open-mouthed with his wild tales of society life.

SPRING TIME, Embankment

WWF Australia Dinner

Bill Nighy put the fun in fundraiser when he rocked up to an intimate dinner at Spring to do his bit for WWF Australia. Hosted by three passionate Australians — Sophie Edelstein, Spring’s chef-patron Skye Gyngell and her daughter Evie Henderson — the night included a barnstorming talk on climate change by Extinction Rebellion.

BEAUTY QUEENS, Soho

Misbehaviour premiere

The gold carpet at the premiere of Misbehaviour — Philippa Lowthorpe’s film about the 1970 Miss World beauty competition, the first to crown a black woman the winner — was awash with famous faces, from Keira Knightley to The Crown’s Diana-to-be, Emma Corrin. The stand-out moment, however, was star of the film, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, delightedly hugging her real-life counterpart, Jennifer Hosten.