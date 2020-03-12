The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

FILM AND GLORY, Holborn

BFI Chairman’s Dinner

The guest list for this year’s BFI Chairman’s Dinner read like a who’s who of film greats: filmmaker of the moment Bong Joon-ho joined Luca Guadagnino at the Rosewood hotel to see Tilda Swinton receive her BFI Fellowship. Wes Anderson presented Swinton with the award (she’s starred in all four of his most-recent films, including this summer’s The French Dispatch) and happily called her a ‘national treasure’.

ROYAL TREATMENT, Mayfair

Royal Academy auction

Grayson Perry and Amber Rudd joined host Stephen Fry at the Royal Academy to bid for top-notch artworks by the likes of Rose Wiley and Yinka Shonibare at the RA Schools annual dinner and auction. Between sips of champagne and a set from DJ Lindy Layton, a whopping £300,000 was raised in aid of Britain’s next-gen artists.

HIT THE BOOKS, Notting Hill

This Too Shall Pass launch

The great and the good of London descended on The Tabernacle in Powis Square for the launch of renowned psychotherapist and royal confidante Julia Samuel’s latest book, This Too Shall Pass. Tom Stoppard mingled with Rifat Ozbek, while Samuel happily signed books for everyone’s favourite TV pairing, Trinny and Susannah.