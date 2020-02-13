🔥Flashbulb! The best Bafta after parties around town🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Mag about it, Annabel’s

Vogue Bafta after party

So chuffed was Micheal Ward with his EE Rising Star Award, he brought it along to Vogue’s Bafta after-party, hosted with Tiffany & Co at Annabel’s. Fuelled by Moët, guests larked around in the photo booth before rushing to the basement dance floor for sets by Fat Tony and DJ Kesh: among the tunes was Madonna’s ‘Vogue’, of course.

Netflix and thrill, Chiltern Firehouse

Netflix Bafta after party

Netflix is famous for throwing a great party and its Bafta do at Chiltern Firehouse was no exception. Laura Dern toasted her best supporting actress win alongside Robert de Niro and Bradley Cooper, who insisted on watching the Super Bowl tableside.

I should Coco, 5 Hertford Street

Chanel pre-Bafta party

Gwendoline Christie and Lily-Rose Depp tipped up at 5 Hertford Street to warm up for the main event at Chanel and Charles Finch’s pre-Bafta party. The fashion house’s ambassador, Lily Allen, looked fully loved-up with new boyfriend David Harbour, while Claire Foy and Emilia Clarke were all smiles in snaps on Instagram the next day.