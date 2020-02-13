🔥Flashbulb! The best Bafta after parties around town🔥
The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends
Mag about it, Annabel’s
Vogue Bafta after party
So chuffed was Micheal Ward with his EE Rising Star Award, he brought it along to Vogue’s Bafta after-party, hosted with Tiffany & Co at Annabel’s. Fuelled by Moët, guests larked around in the photo booth before rushing to the basement dance floor for sets by Fat Tony and DJ Kesh: among the tunes was Madonna’s ‘Vogue’, of course.
Netflix and thrill, Chiltern Firehouse
Netflix Bafta after party
Netflix is famous for throwing a great party and its Bafta do at Chiltern Firehouse was no exception. Laura Dern toasted her best supporting actress win alongside Robert de Niro and Bradley Cooper, who insisted on watching the Super Bowl tableside.
I should Coco, 5 Hertford Street
Chanel pre-Bafta party
Gwendoline Christie and Lily-Rose Depp tipped up at 5 Hertford Street to warm up for the main event at Chanel and Charles Finch’s pre-Bafta party. The fashion house’s ambassador, Lily Allen, looked fully loved-up with new boyfriend David Harbour, while Claire Foy and Emilia Clarke were all smiles in snaps on Instagram the next day.