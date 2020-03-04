Flaherty, Ponce de Leon to face Mets

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty pitches live batting practice during spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla.–Only three Cardinals are listed as likely to pitch in Wednesday’s exhibition against the New York Mets here and all have been standouts this spring.Jack Flaherty, who will start the first game of the season in Cincinnati on March 26, is targeted to pitch four innings, as well as Daniel Ponce de Leon. Flaherty has a 1.93 earned run average for two outings and Ponce de Leon has a 0.00 ERA, having struck out seven in five innings. Another hard thrower, Junior Fernandez, also is slated. That righthander has allowed opponents to bat just .100 against him in three scoreless innings in which Fernandez has struck out six.Matt Carpenter and Harrison Bader are among the squad traveling here from home base in Jupiter, Fla. The Cardinals will have two games on Thursday. Adam Wainwright is scheduled for four innings at Jupiter against the Mets, with Kwang Hyun Kim to go two, after it had been announced the day before by manager Mike Shildt that Kim would be starting that game. Carlos Martinez will draw the nighttime start at West Palm Beach, Fla., against Washington. Cardinals’ lineup 1. Tommy Edman ss2. Matt Carpenter 3b3. Rangel Ravelo 1b4. Tyler O’Neill lf5. Harrison Bader cf6. Andrew Knizner c7. Austin Dean rf8. Edmundo Sosa 2b9. Ivan Herrera cRH Jack Flaherty p

Pitchers and catchers report one day a year. We cover the rest. Wherever baseball takes us, The Post-Dispatch and STLtoday.com will bring you there with unmatched year-round, 24-hour, and award-winning coverage of the Cardinals and Major League Baseball.

Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists

Carlson runs streak to eight consecutive times reaching base with walk, single and double. Martinez fires three no-hit innings, fanning four and walking three. Munoz injures hamstring.

Ponce de Leon fans four in three scoreless innings and allows two hits, one of them lost in sun. ‘He wants to be on our club,’ says Shildt. Goldschmidt and Dean homer for Cardinals.

Gomber throws three scoreless innings, fanning four. Cardinals have early homers by DeJong, O’Neill. B. Miller scratched with lower back tightess.

Bright spot in the 3-1 loss at Braves’ new ballpark: Carlson had a single and two walks, and has reached base in five consecutive plate appearances.

Righthander gives up just two hits and one run in four innings. Goldschmidt and Wieters homer. Reyes strikes out four in two innings.

Third baseman wants to play Friday but more likely will return to lineup on Saturday. He was a late scratch from Wednesday’s game.

Righthander gives up just two hits and one run in four innings. Goldschmidt and Wieters homer. Reyes strikes out four in two innings.

Bright spot in the 3-1 loss at Braves’ new ballpark: Carlson had a single and two walks, and has reached base in five consecutive plate appearances.

Righthander gives up just two hits and one run in four innings. Goldschmidt and Wieters homer. Reyes strikes out four in two innings.

Gomber throws three scoreless innings, fanning four. Cardinals have early homers by DeJong, O’Neill. B. Miller scratched with lower back tightess.

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty pitches live batting practice during spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com