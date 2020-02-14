🔥FKA Twigs and Matty Healy go Instagram official as they confirm their new relationship🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

After months of speculation, The 1975’s frontman Matty Healy and FKA Twigs have seemingly confirmed their relationship.

Matty took to Instagram on Thursday to share a snap of him and singer-songwriter, FKA Twigs, behind-the-scenes at the NME Awards on Wednesday night.

In the photo, FKA Twigs – whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett – can be seen sitting on Matty’s lap, in what appears to be a dressing room.

(Instagram)

He captioned the post: “Thank you NME for the awards and the chaos 🖤”

The pair were also pictured leaving the event together in the back of a car. The 1975 singer previously dated Australian model Gabriella Brooks, but the pair reportedly split last year after claims he was ‘partying too hard’.​

The gorgeous brunette was since papped kissing Miley Cyurs’ ex, Liam Hemsworth.

FKA Twigs used to be engaged to actor Robert Pattinson, who is about to star in the new Batman movie, but they called things off in 2017.

The Two Week singer had been dating R Patz since 2014, and reportedly split over pressures of being in the public eye.

FKA Twigs used to be engaged to Batman actor, Robert Pattinson (Getty)

Speaking to Zane Lowe on his Apple Music Beats 1 radio show, FKA Twigs said:

“Unmeshing, like when you’re with somebody, your lives become very entwined with like your friends and family and your routine.

“And then the unmeshing is you’re then by yourself and then it’s finding your own morning routine, or your nighttime routine. Even something as simple as like, wow, now I can decorate the living room how I want it. Do you know what I mean?”

FKA Twigs is nominated for Best Female Solo Artist at the upcoming 2020 Brits, so here’s hoping Matty will be sat at her table at the glamorous event.