🔥Five-year-old’s drawing of a thistle looks a bit rude🔥

Like many great artists, Aila Devaney, five, has had her works misunderstood.

Rather than calling up the Tate, Aila’s mum Mairi Orchardson reacted to the little girl’s drawing of a thistle with laughter… because it looked quite a bit like a massive penis.

Don’t worry, Aila. One day someone will recognise your daring masterpiece for what it is.

Aila decided to draw a thistle for her teacher to celebrate Burns Night.

She drew the plant, added two round leaves at the base, and finished the creation with a tissue paper flower at the top.

When Aila presented her finished piece to mum Mairi, she couldn’t help laughing.

Thankfully her mum’s reaction didn’t put Aila off giving the drawing to her teacher, who greatly appreciated the gift.

Mum-of-four Mairi, 35, said: ‘It really doesn’t look like a thistle and I found it really funny. It is supposed to be a thistle with two leaves.

‘She has no idea what it actually looks like, bless her. I found it hilarious because it looks like a penis.

‘Aila is very creative and loves to draw. She always makes gifts to give to her teachers. She is very innocent and doesn’t have a clue.’

MORE: Girl finally realises why her drawing of a giraffe is funny after a sex education lesson

MORE: Get your head out of the gutter – this is quite clearly a child’s drawing of a rocket