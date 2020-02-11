🔥Five teenagers charged with murder over fatal stabbing of Clinton Evbota in Camberwell🔥
Five teenagers have been charged with murdering 18-year-old Clinton Evbota in south London.
Two 17-year-old boys, a 15-year-old and an 18-year-old will appear in court on Wednesday over the fatal stabbing in Camberwell.
Police were called at 8:21pm on October 10 to a stabbing on the Brandon Estate.
Officers attended and found Clinton suffering stab injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:14pm.
A post-mortem examination gave Clinton’s cause of death as multiple stab wounds.
Enquiries led by Met Police Specialist Crime Command detectives continue.
A 16-year-old boy from Camberwell was charged with murder in December and appeared at Bromley Youth Court. Details of further appearances await.
A 14-year-old boy who was arrested has since been released with no further action.