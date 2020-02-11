five-teenagers-charged-with-murder-over-fatal-stabbing-of-clinton-evbota-in-camberwell

Five teenagers have been charged with murdering 18-year-old Clinton Evbota in south London.

Two 17-year-old boys, a 15-year-old and an 18-year-old will appear in court on Wednesday over the fatal stabbing in Camberwell.

Police were called at 8:21pm on October 10 to a stabbing on the Brandon Estate.

Officers attended and found Clinton suffering stab injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:14pm.

A post-mortem examination gave Clinton’s cause of death as multiple stab wounds.

Enquiries led by Met Police Specialist Crime Command detectives continue.

A 16-year-old boy from Camberwell was charged with murder in December and appeared at Bromley Youth Court. Details of further appearances await.

A 14-year-old boy who was arrested has since been released with no further action.

